Deshaun Watson Shines With Closeout Performance Over Bills

In an AFC Wild-Card Game that was for the taking, quarterback Deshaun Watson overcame the largest deficit of his career to lead the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

After a Buffalo-dominated first half, the Texans fell in a 16-0 hole after a Bills' field goal with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Watson then went to work, running in a 20-yard touchdown and adding his own two-point conversion, cutting the deficit in half before the fourth quarter.

The Texans then started to hit their stride. A forced fumble led to a field goal that cut the deficit to five, and a five-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Carlos Hyde, followed by another two-point conversion, gave Houston a three-point lead with 4:37 left in regulation.

After a Bills' field goal forced overtime, Watson had his shining moment. On the Texans' second run during the extra period, Watson improbably stayed on his feet after avoiding two Bills players and a sack. He went on to throw a completion that put the Texans in field goal range and led to victory.

Watson knew he had to step up in big moments, and now the Texans are moving on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

"I said let's be great today," Watson said after the game. "So somebody had to be great. Why not me?"