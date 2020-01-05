Mike Vrabel took a jab at Tom Brady after the Titans' 20-13 victory over New England on Saturday. Tennessee's head coach entered his team's locker room postgame shouting "they want the hyenas?" in reference to Brady's pregame Instagram video.

Brady posted a hype video to his Instagram on Saturday morning featuring a pack of hyenas barking. The narrator then pivots to a lion that "gets up and tears the s--- out of everybody," likely referring to Brady and the Patriots.

“They want the hyenas?” Vrabel said on Saturday night according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. “They got the f---ing hyenas!”

Vrabel's squad certainly acted like the lions in Foxborough on Saturday night. The Titans shut out the Patriots in the second half, limiting Brady to just 209 passing yards and one interception. Tennessee pounded New England on the ground, with Derrick Henry leading all rushers with 182 yards. Henry now has 366 rushing yards in three playoff games with the Titans.

"We don't want it easy, we want it greedy, we want it dirty," Henry said postgame, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "My main focus is finishing each and every drive on all three phases. Don't give up on each other, believe, communicate while we out there, what we're seeing so we can make adjustments as a team. ... Keep striving and finishing the game."

Tennessee will travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 11. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.