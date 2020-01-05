Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC NFL Divisional Round playoff matchups are set after Saturday's Wild Card action.

The Houston Texans punched their ticket to Divisional weekend in an overtime victory against the Bills and will face the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots exited the playoffs in a wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans, who will face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

While the NFC Divisional matchups will be solidified Sunday, this is how the schedule is shaping up for next weekend's slate.

Saturday, Jan. 11:

Lowest-winning seed from NFC Wild-Card Round at No. 1 San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 1 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12:

No. 4 Houston at No. 2 Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Highest-winning seed from NFC Wild-Card Round at No. 2 Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)