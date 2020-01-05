Brett Duke/AP/Shutterstock

Taysom Hill is a third-string quarterback on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart, but his contributions spanned the field in the team's NFC Wild Card overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Known as a do-it-all weapon for the New Orleans offense, Hill was a spark-plug in a game that saw the Saints go down by as many as 10 points in the second half. He also became the first player in NFL history to have a playoff game with at least 25 passing yards, 25 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hill's impact was felt early and often, starting with a 50-yard pass to Deonte Harris in the second quarter that set the Saints up for their first touchdown of the game. Hill gained 11 yards prior to that completion on a read-option and later lead-blocked for Alvin Kamara's 4-yard touchdown run.

After the Vikings took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter, the Saints found themselves with momentum to start the fourth. A 4:22 possession resulted with Hill in the end zone, catching a 20-yard pass and putting New Orleans within striking distance of Minnesota. The touchdown catch was Hill's seventh of the season.

Hill later gained 5 additional receiving yards. He finished the game 1-for-1 for 50 yards passing, 50 rushing yards on four carries and 25 receiving yards on two receptions.