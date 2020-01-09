NFL Coaching Rumors: Giants' Joe Judge Expected to Talk With Freddie Kitchens
It's been a busy week in the NFL after the Cowboys, Giants and Panthers have decided and hired their new head coaches.
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy will replace Jason Garrett in Dallas, while the Panthers filled their vacant coaching job by hiring Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. The Giants also brought on Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge as their next head coach.
Judge can make some changes to New York's coaching staff, and he is expected to talk with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens about working on his offensive staff, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The two coaches previously worked together at Mississippi State when Judge was a graduate assistant and Kitchens was the tight ends and running backs coach.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL coaching carousel:
- Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey will stay with the team under Judge. (Alex Marvez, SiriusXM)
- The Eagles are expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and assistant Carson Walch. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Rams linebackers coach and assistant head coach Joe Barry will speak with coach Sean McVay about the vacant defensive coordinator job. If Barry doesn't get the job, he likely has an opportunity to become USC's DC. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Dolphins will hire Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark, 30, as their outside linebackers coach. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)