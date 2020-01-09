It's been a busy week in the NFL after the Cowboys, Giants and Panthers have decided and hired their new head coaches.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy will replace Jason Garrett in Dallas, while the Panthers filled their vacant coaching job by hiring Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. The Giants also brought on Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge as their next head coach.

Judge can make some changes to New York's coaching staff, and he is expected to talk with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens about working on his offensive staff, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The two coaches previously worked together at Mississippi State when Judge was a graduate assistant and Kitchens was the tight ends and running backs coach.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL coaching carousel: