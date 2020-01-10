Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen "should play" in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers despite suffering an ankle injury at practice on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The two-time Pro Bowler had to receive stitches on his ankle after clipping the cleats of a teammate. Thielen is still listed as questionable.

Earlier this season, Thielen missed six games with a lingering hamstring injury. The seventh-year wideout had never missed a game in his career up until that point.

Thielen is a vital facet of Minnesota's offense. Kirk Cousins's passer rating was 107.4 this season, but it improved to 131.5 when targeting Thielen. The receiver had 30 receptions for 418 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this season.

In last week's playoff game against the Saints, Thielen reeled in a 43-yard pass in overtime that set up an eventual game-winning touchdown. He finished that game with seven catches for 129 yards after having just four catches over his previous three games.

The Vikings will kickoff in San Francisco on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.