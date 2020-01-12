Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was allegedly arrested on Saturday after jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to TMZ Sports.

"[Edelman] was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 p.m. when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage," TMZ wrote on Sunday morning.

Edelman was reportedly briefly arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism before being released, per TMZ. It was "apparent" to Los Angeles police that Edelman had been drinking in the lead up to Saturday's alleged arrest.

The 33-year-old receiver was in Los Angeles one week after the Patriots lost to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round. Edelman caught just three passes for 30 yards in New England's 20-13 loss, though he did score a rushing touchdown on an end-around in the second quarter. Edelman led the Patriots with 100 receptions in 2019.

Edelman should likely go easy on his legs during the offseason. He will reportedly undergo surgeries on his shoulder and knee this offseason, receiving a knee scope as well as a surgery to repair the AC joint in his shoulder, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.