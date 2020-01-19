Despite interest from other teams eyeing the coveted spot, the Bengals have no intention of trading away the No. 1 overall draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams like the Panthers and Dolphins are reportedly interested in swapping for the top pick. The rumors have swirled around Carolina after the team hired former LSU assistant Joe Brady as its new offensive coordinator.

Cincinnati will presumably fill its need at quarterback by drafting Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The Ohio native's father recently said his son would have no issues playing for the Bengals.

"He's excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he's going to be happy," Jimmy Burrow said.

The younger Burrow capped off an undefeated 2019 campaign with LSU by winning the national championship over Clemson last week. Burrow grew up wanting to play college football at Nebraska but went to Ohio State out of Athens High School, which is less than 160 miles from Cincinnati.

After mostly sitting on the bench for three years at Ohio State, Burrow transferred to LSU for his final two seasons. He finished 2019 with an NCAA record 60 touchdowns. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards in 15 games, including a 463-yard night in the national title game.

The Bengals finished last in the AFC North at 2–14 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Cincinnati last had the No. 1 pick in 2003 before selecting quarterback Carson Palmer out of USC. Palmer was a two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons with the Bengals.

Burrow is currently slated to be the No. 1 overall pick in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.