Antonio Brown was granted bail Friday morning after turning himself in to police Thursday night on an arrest warrant.

Brown faces charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief after he and his trainer, Glen Holt, were accused of assaulting a moving truck driver on Tuesday.

A Broward County judge set Brown’s bond at $100,000 and ordered he surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor. He will also be required to undergo a mental health evaluation after he is released from jail.

Tuesday’s incident was the second time in two weeks that police were called to Brown’s Hollywood, Fla., home. On Jan. 13, cops responded to an alleged domestic incident at Brown’s house. Hollywood police said it was the third domestic incident involving Brown in the past three months. On Jan. 15, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, filed for sole custody of their three children.