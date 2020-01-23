Chelsie Kyriss, the ex-girlfriend of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, is seeking sole custody of their three sons after filing a lawsuit in Florida, according to USA Today.

The newspaper reports Kyriss filed the lawsuit in Broward County, Fla., on Jan. 15.

"It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children," the lawsuit reportedly states.

Kyriss also asked for Brown's time with their sons–ages five, four and two–to be supervised. According to court records, she stated he "continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children."

The lawsuit was filed two days after Brown posted a video online that showed him going on a profanity-laced tirade against authorities and Kyriss outside his Florida home. The Hollywood, Fla., police department said it was the third domestic incident involving Brown that had occurred in their city in three months.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant for burglary with battery was issued to Antonio Brown in Hollywood. Brown was involved in a battery probe at his home on Tuesday for an incident with a moving truck worker.

In an Instagram post on the same day, Kyriss said that she and her sons had "distanced ourselves from him and our former home."

She added that she hopes Brown seeks "the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve."

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus also voiced his concern over the wide receiver's mental health when he filed a letter last week to conditionally terminate their relationship. Rosenhaus said he would like to continue to work with Brown but only if he seeks counseling.

In 2019, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor said he raped her, and a second woman described sexual misconduct. The NFL is investigating the accounts of sexual misconduct brought against Brown, who has denied all of them.