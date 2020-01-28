Tom Brady took time out of his presumably busy offseason schedule to send some friendly advice to Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

During Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on Monday, NFL Network's Michael Irvin asked Garoppolo if Brady had any advice for his former backup.

"He shot me a text, just 'Good luck' and everything like that," Garoppolo said. "'Just go handle business.' It wasn't too complicated or anything, just 'Go win.'"

Brady is one of the best people to offer Super Bowl advice considering he's won six championships. This isn't Garoppolo's first trip to the big game. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots when he played with them from 2014-16.

Garoppolo previously shared what he learned from observing Brady on the sidelines during the Patriots' trips to the Super Bowl.

"Everyone says you've gotta treat it like another game, but just the way that he actually did it. I was right up close and personal, picking up everything I could, seeing how he went about his business and everything," he said. "Obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him, so try to transfer that over to my game.

"You can see it in how he is, his body mannerisms, everything. How he prepares for it makes him confident on Sunday. So I'm trying to do the same thing."

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

More From All 49ers:

49ers' CB K'Waun Williams Deserves Credit for Defensive Dominance

Why Jed York Deserves the Most Credit for 49ers' Turnaround