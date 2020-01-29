Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: 'We Want to Help Get Him on the Right Track'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference Wednesday that he was more concerned about Antonio Brown's well-being than he is about his potential return to football.

"The first thing always is to think about the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio is going through," Goodell told reporters. "We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I can tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and NFLPA have tremendous amounts of resources available to all players. They are going to be made available to Antonio."

Brown was arrested and charged with felony burglary with battery, criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance on Jan. 23 after an incident involving a moving-truck driver.

Previously, two women had accused him of sexual misconduct, including a sexual assault allegation. In the last three months, he has been the subject of four domestic incidents that involved law enforcement, according to police. All have occurred at his home in Hollywood, Fla.

"We want to help get him on the right track, get him in a position where he can be successful in life. We are confident that can happen," Goodell said. "We want to work hard to do that. From our standpoint, that is the first step. The first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."

Brown played with the Steelers from 2010 to 2018 before he was traded to the Raiders. He was released before he played a snap in a Raider uniform after a series of behavioral issues.

Brown was then signed by the Patriots, but only played one game for the team before they released him as well. Ten days before his release, Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor said he raped her.

Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Sept. 16, the same day Sports Illustrated released a story including a second account of sexual misconduct involving Brown. Other behavioral issues were also brought to light, including unpaid debts and multiple domestic incidents.

The NFL is investigating the accounts of sexual misconduct brought against Brown. He has denied all of them.