Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has won the 2019 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Tennessee signal-caller took over six games into the regular season and helped lead his struggling Titans attack to a 7-3 record as a starter and a postseason appearance. Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six picks in the regular season. He also ran for another four scores.

The former Dolphins quarterback finished first in the NFL in passer rating and third in completion percentage, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any NFL quarterback.

Tannehill brought the Titans within one game of the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl appearance. Behind Derrick Henry's dominant play on the ground and Tannehill's timely playmaking, the Titans knocked off last year's Super Bowl winner in New England and the AFC's 2019 No. 1 seed in Baltimore.

Tannehill is set to become a free agent this offseason, and the QB who was traded last offseason in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick remarkably is set for a big pay-day.

He is the second consecutive quarterback to win the award — former Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck won the award last year.

