Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs stepped onto the field to decide the Super Bowl LIV coin toss.

The coin flip is often the most popular prop bet for the Super Bowl each year. Heading into Sunday night, the opening coin toss was available at +100 at Sportsbook William Hill for either heads or tails.

This year, the 49ers won the Super Bowl LIV coin toss after picking tails. The team chose to defer.

The Los Angeles Rams won the coin flip last year after the Patriots picked heads and the coin landed on tails. The Rams then chose to defer to the second half.

The coin has landed on tails for six of the last seven Super Bowls, with the five tosses prior to those all being heads.