Andy Reid Will Visit White House if Chiefs Are Invited: 'It's Quite an Honor'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he'll visit the White House if invited after winning Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

"I mean, I'll be there," Reid told the media in Miami on Sunday night. "If they're inviting us, I'll be there. It's quite an honor, I think.”

Reid is the first member of the Chiefs organization to discuss whether he'll accept an invitation to the White House. No Kansas City player has commented on the decision as of Monday morning.

President Trump hosted LSU at the White House in January after the Tigers won the national championship, though he has not hosted the Super Bowl champion in either of the last two years. The Patriots did not attend in 2019 after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and the Eagles passed on attending in 2018.

Reid won his first Super Bowl on Sunday after 22 seasons as an NFL head coach. He has the second-most wins of any active coach, trailing only Bill Belichick.