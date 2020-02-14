The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran safety Tony Jefferson after three seasons, the team announced Friday.

Jefferson started every game he played in for the Ravens over the past three years. However, he missed the majority of the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After his injury, the Ravens gave Jefferson's starting job to Chuck Clark, who took advantage of the opportunity. Clark signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens on Monday.

By releasing Jefferson, Baltimore will save $7.5 million in salary-cap space in 2020. He was signed for a salary of $7 million with a cap hit of over $11.6 million. The Ravens signed him to a four-year deal in 2017.

Jefferson tallied 174 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his three years with Baltimore.

