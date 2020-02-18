After taking some time to ponder his future, Drew Brees has decided to return to the NFL in 2020.

Brees announced his decision to forgo retirement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another run at it!"

At last month's Pro Bowl, Brees said he planned to wait "a month or so" before deciding whether to return to the NFL for his 20th season.

"I'm really waiting until football [season] is totally done," the New Orleans Saints QB said. "Then, I'll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I'll give it a month or so."

Brees was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18, but he's repeatedly stated his desire to not test the open market. The Saints and their QB will need to reach an agreement on a new contract, but that shouldn't be an issue. The last time Brees was a free agent, in 2018, he agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract with New Orleans. The deal only included one year of salary guaranteed.

The Saints will have to decide if they will keep both of their backup QBs–unrestricted free agent Teddy Bridgewater and restricted free agent Taysom Hill. Bridgwater is more likely to not return and could be an attractive player on the market. He went 5–0 as the Saints' starter in 2019 when Brees missed time with a hand injury. New Orleans would have an easier time keeping Hill. As a restricted free agent, the team can match any offer Hill might sign elsewhere.

Brees, 41, reached his 13th Pro Bowl in 2019 after throwing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns. He led the NFL in completion percentage for the third straight year, and he posted a 116.3 passer rating.

Last season, he logged just 11 regular-season starts for the Saints. Brees underwent surgery on his right hand in September before returning to the field in a win over the Cardinals on Oct. 27.

The Saints won the NFC South at 13–3 in 2019 before losing to the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card.

