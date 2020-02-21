Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh won't be attending next week's NFL draft combine in Indianapolis as he continues rehabbing from his recent knee replacement, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted that Harbaugh's travel has been limited since he underwent the procedure two weeks ago.

This will be the first time that Harbaugh will miss the combine since joining the Ravens. Among others, Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta is scheduled to be in Indianapolis and is expected to address reporters on Tuesday at the combine.

Harbaugh, 57, led the Ravens to a league-best 14–2 record and their second consecutive AFC North title in 2019. For his efforts, Harbaugh took home the AP Coach of the Year award.

Baltimore ranked No. 1 in points scored and No. 2 in yards in 2019. However, the Ravens' season came to an early end in the playoffs when they fell 28–12 to the Titans in the divisional round.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was also named the 2019 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.