NFL owners' proposed collective bargaining agreement will be voted on by the players for final approval, but some of the league's stars are already speaking out against the deal.

Representatives of the NFLPA announced early Wednesday that the group voted 17-14 to allow the proposed CBA to be decided by full NFL membership. The deal would include a switch to a 17-game season, additional roster spots, a shorter preseason, increased revenue for players, and improved pensions for former players.

The decision to have the players vote on the deal is an indicator that it is likely to pass, but Russell Wilson has already made his vote clear.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly another player who opposes the proposal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers quarterback was "one of the biggest objectors" during the NFLPA's representative vote. Rodgers reportedly wants further changes to the offseason program, including increased free time for players.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also weighed in, saying he and his twin brother Mike have no problem going through a lockout to get what's best for the players.

"I vote no," Pouncey said. "F--- that s---. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders...they ain't (sic) looking out for the best for the players."

There are no immediate details regarding when players will submit their votes on the deal. If approved, the new CBA would take effect for the 2021 season. The current CBA expires in March 2021.