Restricted free-agent running back Austin Ekeler and the Chargers have agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $15 million guaranteed and Ekeler could make up to $26 million in incentives, reports Schefter. The two sides have reportedly been negotiating the deal since early January.

Under the new deal, Ekeler will become a free agent after the 2023 season. He developed into a key member of the Chargers' backfield over the past two years, including when Melvin Gordon's holdout extended into the start of the 2019 season. Gordon is reportedly expected to test the free-agent market this offseason.

Ekeler tallied 557 yards on 132 carries and caught 92 passes for 993 yards with 11 touchdowns overall last season. In 2017, Los Angeles signed Ekeler as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Western State University (Colorado).

