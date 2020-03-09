Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared for all football activities, according to ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

Tagovailoa will hold a pro day on April 9 after training in Nashville, per Rutledge. He did not participate in workouts at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, but he did meet with NFL teams as well as undergo a physical exam.

Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said he was "ecstatic" with the results of Tagovailoa's scan on Monday, per Rutledge.

The 2017 national champion suffered a season-ending hip injury in November 2019. Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards in his junior season, adding 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Tagovailoa is currently slated to go No. 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft.