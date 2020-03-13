With the sports calendar in a state of upheaval, the 2020 NFL draft remains in place to occur as originally scheduled, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The draft will take place from April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

While no scheduling changes have been made, Rapoport reports the league is simultaneously putting together contingency plans should it need to act and postpone the draft.

"The draft is slated to go on, but in what actual form is certainly a question," Rapoport said. "Will there be fans there? Will it be a big-time, return to sports moment for the NFL if the nation gets over this virus in that time? Or, will there be no fans? Will it be in a different location, potentially conducted by conference call? All of these things are options."

Amid coronavirus concerns, several major American sports leagues have suspended their operations, including the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS. The NCAA tournament was canceled on Thursday, just days before the 68-team men's field was set to be released.

The draft is scheduled to take place in front of the famous Fountains of Bellagio, with draft selections brought to the stage by boat. It's unclear what types of adjustments could be made to these arrangements.

“The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "They’re making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1.”