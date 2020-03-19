It was reported Wednesday that several Tom Brady suitors were under the impression that he wished to bring Antonio Brown along with him to his new team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Now, it appears the six-time Super Bowl winner—who is reportedly ironing out a deal with the Buccaneers—will not be receiving his wish.

"Brady and AB have remained close," Rapoport told Free Agency Frenzy. "My understanding is this is not something that Bruce Arians is in favor of. He's had Antonio Brown before. He had him a couple of years in Pittsburgh. Does not sound like it went well. This does not seem to be like the direction that the Bucs would be going."

Arians was Brown's offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Steelers.

Rapoport's reporting tracks with prior comments Arians has made about Brown.

"I like Antonio—he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard," Arians said on The Adam Schefter Podcast in January. "He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Arians called the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver a "diva" during the same podcast.

Brown and Brady played one game together with the Patriots in 2019 before the embattled wideout was released—the second time in a month that a team let him go. Brown caught four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in the one game the two shared the field.

Brown remains under NFL investigation—with his NFL future uncertain—after his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault. Sports Illustrated also reported another allegation of sexual misconduct that occurred in 2017.

Prior to the allegations, Brown was released from the Raiders after several instances of erratic behavior, including a physical confrontation with his general manager, Mike Mayock. He was reportedly traded away from the Steelers for similar behavioral concerns.

Despite these factors, Brady is still decidedly in Brown's corner. Recently, the four-time Super Bowl MVP voiced his support for Brown over social media.

Brady and Brown spent ample time together as the latter was adjusting to New England last season. Shortly after Brown signed with the Patriots, Brady said he was "a million percent in" on the acquisition and even offered to house the receiver indefinitely.