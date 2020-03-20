The Falcons signed running back Todd Gurley to a one-year contract on Friday, the team confirmed.

Gurley joins Atlanta one day after being released by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Los Angeles in July 2018.

The Georgia product has been one of the NFL's most productive backs since joining the league in 2015. Ezekiel Elliott is the only player with more rushing yards in the last four seasons, and Gurley leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns since 2015.

Gurley's production tailed off last season. Gurley tallied a career-low 1,064 yards from scrimmage in 2019, and he was not named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in three seasons.

The Falcons finished second in the NFC South at 7–9 in 2019. They enter 2020 looking to end a two-year playoff drought