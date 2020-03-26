Drew Brees announced on Instagram that he and his wife Brittany will donate $5 million to Louisiana in 2020 to help deliver meals to people across the state.

"After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships...to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to [help] children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need," Brees said. "Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Brees will partner with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr.

The Saints quarterback joins a large group of NFL players and teams who are donating money to help with COVID-19 relief efforts in their communities. Other quarterbacks like the Rams' Jared Goff and the Seahawks' Russell Wilson have also pledged to help local food banks, while Falcons owner Arthur Blank will donate $5.4 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Georgia and Montana through his foundation.