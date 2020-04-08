The NFL is preparing for its virtual draft by setting up several safeguards to protect against technical issues, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

As team officials will conduct the NFL draft virtually from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has been reportedly been working to test internet connections and establish safeguards prior to the April 23-25 draft. Potential issues the NFL is looking to avoid with these measures include missed picks or "insufficient time" to make trades.

On Tuesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed his concern about technical security during the draft. During a pre-draft news conference, Harbaugh told reporters he contacted the Ravens' information technology team after hearing about Zoom and other online services being hacked.

"It's a big concern," Harbaugh said, per ESPN. "Hopefully we'll be OK. I really wouldn't want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable if we can stay away from that."

According to Graziano, the NFL will test the draft system multiple times before April 23.

To help combat potential technical issues, the league will reportedly hold a conference call with all 32 teams throughout the draft among its safeguard efforts. If general managers call in with a landline, they can announce their pick on the conference call in the instance an internet connection is lost. In addition, team officials can also send in picks via email, per Graziano.

While these safeguards will be in place, the NFL is reportedly not considering allowing teams more time to make picks. If technological issues delay a team in making a trade, though, the league will reportedly allow enough time to complete the deal.

The NFL draft was originally slated to be held in Las Vegas, Nev. prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.