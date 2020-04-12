Recently signed running back Todd Gurley will be wearing No. 21 with the Falcons, despite not receiving the blessing of another former No. 21.

The former Rams RB was asked Friday on Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game whether he talked to Deion Sanders about wearing the number that Sanders wore in Atlanta during the first five seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

"Prime was hatin' on me. He told me don't wear it," Gurley said. "If I was Prime, I wouldn't want nobody be wearing my number either."

Gurley wore the No. 30 during his first five NFL seasons with the Rams and wore the No. 3 while starring at Georgia.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant has worn No. 21 for each of the past seven seasons in Atlanta, but the Falcons released Trufant this offseason and the cornerback subsequently signed with the Lions.

The Falcons do not retire numbers, though the team did pay tribute to Sanders in their Ring of Honor.

Atlanta also unveiled their new uniforms this past week. The four-jersey collection is part of Atlanta's first "comprehensive redesign" in 17 years. The team's new home look will feature "Back to Black" jerseys and pants, while the away look will include the white jerseys and white pants. Up to eight possible uniform combinations will be available within the collection.

"The Falcons have a proud tradition of bringing people and communities together from all walks of life with a shared passion for winning football and the intense desire to see a championship caliber team both on and off the field," owner Arthur Blank's statement read. "Football will be back and when it is, I can promise our Falcons will be stronger that ever, for you, our loyal fans and for our city."