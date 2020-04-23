The Packers are coming off a 13-3 season and an NFC championship appearance. But head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst will be looking to improve on the team's success in each of their second seasons in their current roles.

The Packers are looking to build off of a 2019 draft, when they took defensive lineman Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage at No. 12 and 21, respectively. They then added center Elgton Jenkins in the second round and tight end Jace Sternberger in the the third round. They finished their draft by selecting Kingsley Keke, Ka'dar Hollman, Dexter Williams and Ty Summers between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.

According to the MMQB's NFC North team needs, none of Green Bay’s needs are urgent or dire, but finding another pass-catching weapon, be it at wide receiver (the Packers could use either a speedster or big-bodied target opposite Davante Adams) or tight end to replace Jimmy Graham, could be an option. Additionally the team could be in the market for additional running back depth or a slot cornerback.

The Packers are slated to pick No. 30 in the first round. You can follow along with PackerCentral's live blog. A full list of Green Bay's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

Packers Selections:

This story will be updated.