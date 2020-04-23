Andrew Luck's sudden retirement drastically altered the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 season outlook. While the team got off to a 5-2 start behind quarterback Jacoby Brissett, it struggled throughout the second half of the season and failed to qualify for the postseason. Indianapolis finished the year 7-9 and 3rd in the AFC South.

In 2019 NFL draft, the Colts did not have a first-round pick, but did have three second-round selections. With their first three picks, they drafted cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive end Ben Banogu and wide receiver Parris Campbell. In the third round, Indianapolis took linebacker Bobby Okereke. Between rounds four and seven Indianapolis had a half-dozen selections, and chose safety Khari Willis, safety Marvell Tell III, linebacker E.J. Speed, defensive end Gerri Green, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and guard Javon Patterson.

According to The MMQB's AFC South team needs, the Colts could juice additional pass rush depth and finding a more talent at the cornerback position could also be a draft priority. On offense, Indianapolis doesn't have a ton of needs, but wide receiver could another position to find depth.

The Colts don't have a first-round pick entering draft night, but they will pick No. 34 overall. A full list of Indianapolis' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

