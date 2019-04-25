The Indianapolis Colts rebuilding process took several steps in the right direction after the team finished 10–6 in 2018, one year after the Colts finished 4–12.

Despite starting the season 1–5, the Colts won five straight games through November and nine of ten to finish out the season. Indianapolis defeated the Houston Texans 21–7 on the road before falling 31–13 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Andrew Luck is back and healthy, and with a group of young talent returning next season, the Colts will look to the draft to further their progress in 2019.

In last year's draft, the Colts selected Quenton Nelson out of Notre Dame with the sixth-overall pick. Nelson was named First Team All-Pro for his role on an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (18) last season.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Colts hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 26 (No. 26 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 34 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 59 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 89 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 129 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 135 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 164 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 199 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 240 overall)

