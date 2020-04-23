The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs were the last ones standing at the end of last season, winning their first Super Bowl title since the 1969-70 season. Now they'll try to do what no team has done since the 2004-05 season: repeat as champs.

The Chiefs didn't make a first-round selection in 2019, but their top second-round pick—wide receiver/return specialist Mecole Hardman—was a second-team All-Pro selection as a returner, with 704 kickoff return yards and one touchdown. He also added 26 catches for 538 yards (20.7 yards per catch) with six scores.

Even the best teams, of course, could stand to improve. According to The MMQB's AFC West team needs, the Chiefs ought to add improvements to their secondary, which needs replacements for Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller. Alabama safety Xavier McKinney and LSU's Grant Delpit could be potential targets. Apart from the defensive backfield, Kansas City could look to bolster its pass rush by targeting an edge rusher.

Kansas City will pick No. 32 in this year's first round. A full list of the Chiefs' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

You can follow along with Arrowhead Report's draft live blog.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.