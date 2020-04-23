The New York Giants finished the 2019 season at 4-12, their third consecutive losing season since their most recent playoff appearance in 2016. The year saw a changing of the guard at quarterback, as rookie Daniel Jones started 12 games and usurped Eli Manning as the franchise's starter. When the dust settled, head coach Pat Shurmur was fired, and the team hired Joe Judge as his replacement.

Judge spent the previous five seasons as the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots, and was hired by the Giants after getting an endorsement from Bill Belichick.

The Giants' 2019 draft was headlined by the selection of Jones with the No. 6 pick, but the team also had two other first-round choices: defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17) and cornerback Deandre Baker (No. 30). Lawrence started every game during. his rookie season, with 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Baker made 15 starts and had 61 tackles.

According to The MMQB's NFC East team needs, the Giants could look for a replacement at right tackle after the departure of veteran Mike Remmers. They might also target pass-catchers to help arm Jones with more weapons to throw to. Defensively, edge rushers may be an area of emphasis.

The Giants hold the No. 4 pick in the first round. You can follow along with GiantsCounty's draft live blog.

A full list of New York's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

This post will be updated.