Washington finished the 2019 season at 3-13, tied for its fewest win total since 1961. The team got off to an 0-5 start, which led to the firing of head coach Jay Gruden.

Now Washington will look for a change in fortune with new coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, who spent the past nine seasons coaching the Carolin Panthers and has twice won the NFL coach of the year award, is hoping to spark a culture change within the struggling franchise.

Washington's 2019 draft featured two first-round picks—quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15, and defensive end Montez Sweat at No. 26. Haskins made his debut in Week 4 and started his first game in Week 9, with mixed results. He completed 58.6% of his passes with 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, making seven starts in total. He saved his best performances for last, however, combing to go 31-for-43 with 394 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in his final two starts. Sweat, meanwhile, started in every game and recorded 50 tackles, seven sacks and two force fumbles.

According to The MMQB's NFC East team needs, Washington does not need help on the defensive line, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't be wise to snag Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 pick. Offensively, pass-catchers are what the team needs most, both at wide receiver and tight end. Of course, there's still a chance Washington could abruptly shift from Haskins and take a quarterback at No. 2.

