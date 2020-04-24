The Denver Broncos have selected wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The 20-year-old Jeudy starred at Alabama in 2019, hauling in 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to being named first-team All-SEC. As Sports Illustrated senior writer Alex Prewitt wrote of Jeudy:

"Even in a loaded position group that threatens the record for first-round receivers in an NFL draft (six), the 6' 1", 192-pound Jeudy stands alone for his ability to shed coverage—selling fakes better than a back-alley watch dealer, operating with a PhD-level command of the route tree."

He excels after the catch as a result of his elusiveness and showed impressive body control in college.

Jeudy joined former Alabama, WR Amari Cooper as a Biletnikoff Award winner after his sophomore season, where he took home consensus first-team All-American notice and a first-team All-SEC selection. In 2018, he ranked third in the FBS with 14 receiving touchdowns, catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards in 15 games for the Crimson Tide.

By joining Denver, Jeudy teams up with Courtland Sutton to provide young quarterback Drew Lock with pass-catching weapons that, along with tight end Noah Fant, should make the Bronco's passing attack much more potent.