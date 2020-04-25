Veteran left tackle Joe Staley is ending his NFL career after 13 seasons with the 49ers.

Staley announced his retirement on social media on Saturday afternoon, citing health concerns as the reason for his decision.

"After 13 incredible seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and many recent months of consideration, it is with very mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement from the NFL. The game of football has been a true passion of mine since I was eight, but my body is telling me it's time," Staley said.

"Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a Championship. But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family. My body was breaking down with a variety of injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and the constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life."

Staley, 35, dealt with multiple injuries during the 2019 season. He suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 before breaking his finger in Week 10. Staley played in the 49ers' three postseason games but missed a portion of Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs when he suffered a hand injury. He returned to the game after getting eight stitches.

Speculation mounted over Staley's possible retirement after the 49ers traded for Washington left tackle Trent Williams early Saturday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Staley informed San Francisco of his plans ahead of the NFL draft so they could make plans for their roster.

Staley was set to count $11.5 million against the 49ers' salary cap in 2020. Williams has one year remaining on his current deal and is set to make $12.5 million next season.

The 49ers drafted Staley with the No. 28 pick in the 2007 draft. During his career, he's started 181 games, made six Pro Bowls and received three second-team All Pro nods.