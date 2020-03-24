Trent Williams's Agent Issues Statement Asking for Him to Be Traded or Released

Amid tensions between Trent Williams and Washington, the offensive tackle's agent released a statement asking for him to be traded or released.

Vincent Taylor, Williams's agent, issued a statement explaining ongoing problems with seeking trades for his client.

"The relationship between [Washington] and Trent Williams has reached a point where it's in the best interest that [Washington] trade or release him," Taylor said.

Taylor said the team "was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade for Williams" and then gave Williams's representatives the right to seek a trade. After trade options were presented to the team, Washington provided "inconstant demands" on what it wanted in return for a trade.

"Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions. This seems to not be a successful strategy," Taylor said. "Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded.

"Although Trent Williams will always love and respect [owner] Dan Snyder, his teammates, and [Washington's] fans, he wants to be traded or released. It's time for the organization to act in a manner that is both in Williams' and the team's best interest."

Earlier this month, ESPN's Diana Russini reported the team would give Williams a chance to seek a trade. He has one year remaining on his current deal and is set to make $12.5 million in 2020.

Williams held out through the 2019 offseason and the first half of the regular season due to a dispute with Washington's medical staff. He did not play a single snap last season and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early November.

Last month, The Washington Post's Les Carpenter and Mark Maske reported that the team believed there was a "strong chance" Williams would return next season. Washington hoped their new coaching staff would help lure Williams back to the organization. Head coach Ron Rivera, who was hired on Jan. 1, was reportedly "intent on convincing Williams to rejoin the team," according to Carpenter and Maske.

Williams briefly reported to the team this past season, so that he could have remained eligible, but he failed his physical after experiencing discomfort with his helmet stemming from offseason scalp surgery.

At the time, Williams said he had the procedure to remove a rare form of soft-tissue cancer that was weeks away from reaching his brain. He also said the team misdiagnosed the lump and left it untreated for nearly six years, adding that the mishandling of the incident sowed seeds of distrust between him and the franchise.