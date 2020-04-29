Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry put his confidence behind Odell Beckham Jr. after a previous report stated the organization discussed trading him.

On April 15, WFAN's Marc Malusis reported that the Browns were in discussions to send Beckham to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick in 2021. Berry put the speculation to rest in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

"With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn't been a ton of ambiguity," Berry said of trading Beckham. "We've been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We're a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he's acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that's not something that we can control, but we're happy to have him as a part of our organization."

Malusis' report was quickly called out as false by multiple reporters who looked into the situation. Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta also followed the report by saying the team was not exploring any trades for Beckham, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham totaled four touchdowns and 1,035 yards on 71 receptions in 16 games played. After the team fell short of the postseason, Beckham underwent core-muscle surgery in January and is expected to make a full recovery.