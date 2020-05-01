The Seahawks had a pleasant surprise on Thursday night when Will Ferrell crashed their virtual team meeting.

Coach Pete Carroll told his players that he wanted to give their new teammate Greg Olsen a chance to join the group's video chat and introduce himself. However, when the newest Seahawk jumped on the meeting it wasn't Olsen but Ferrell. Seahawks players immediately recognized the actor and cracked up as he started his pitch as Olsen.

Ferrell, who was wearing a Seahawks jersey and a skullcap like Olsen's, immediately declared his love for quarterback Russell Wilson and shared a new play he created for the team–“90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst."

"What I did mostly for Carolina is I drew up my own plays, so I'm going to be adding a lot to the playbook," Ferrell said while holding up a drawing of his new play. "Let's get that in the playbook."

The comedian also joked that he doesn't play on special teams and he only does yoga to stay in shape for football.

The Seahawks signed Olsen to a one-year, $7 million deal in February. Olsen parted way with the Panthers in January after nine seasons. He leads the franchise's all-time tight ends in receiving yards, receptions, and 100-yard receiving games.