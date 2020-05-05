The Jets will sign free-agent running back Frank Gore to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2019, Gore rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns while adding 100 receiving yards for the Bills. Despite his numbers dipping last year, he passed Barry Sanders on the NFL's career rushing list. As the third-leading rusher all-time, Gore had 15,347 career rushing yards through the end of last season.

Drafted by the 49ers in 2005, Gore enters his 16th NFL season and has enjoyed a long career by contributing to successful teams and staying healthy. The veteran running back, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls, will turn 37 on May 14. Gore spent 10 seasons with the 49ers before going on to play for the Colts, Dolphins and Bills.

Last season, the Jets went 7–9 and finished fourth in the AFC East. Gore will reunite with head coach Adam Gase in New York after playing for him in 2018 in Miami.