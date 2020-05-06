Former Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Pleads Not Guilty for Unlawful Sexual Activity With Certain Minors

Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to Duval County court records.

He has entered the plea in writing with his attorney and has a May 20 court date. If Smith is convicted, he will face up to 15 years in prison.

The former Jaguar was arrested and charged on April 29. Images published by Vic Micolucci of WJXT that afternoon showed that a SWAT team and undercover detectives had lined what appeared to be Smith's house and served a search warrant.

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, in the warrant it's alleged that Smith had sex multiple times with a 17-year-old girl, both at his home and in his vehicle, last August and September.

Per the report, the survivor told Smith the day they first met she had recently turned 17.

In November, a heavy police presence was seen at Smith's home, and a black Cadillac Escalade was towed away. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office later revealed that a search warrant had been served at the home on Nov. 27, 2019, but no arrests were made. That investigation was ongoing, per Jacksonville's First Coast News.

The arrest warrant on Smith also reportedly states that Smith offered the survivor $200 while driving her back to her car after their first alleged sexual encounter. Per the report, Smith told her not to tell anyone, fearing legal repercussions.

ESPN also cites the warrant's note stating that the girl accepted $100 from Smith.

Smith was also involved in a child custody case in Lowndes County, Ga.—his hometown. According to court records, he reached an impasse with his mediation and was scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 17. According to the Florida Times-Union, a court document states that Smith didn't pay tuition and mandatory expenses.

In another filing, court records in Lowndes County show a notice was filed by a neutral party saying an impasse had been reached in a separate child support case.

Last May, Smith abruptly announced he was retiring from football to focus on his health and family.

Smith played five seasons with Jacksonville, making the AFC Pro Bowl in 2017.