The NFL will release its 2020 schedule on Thursday night, and the league's broadcast on the NFL Network may feature one special guest.

The network has requested that Bill Belichick's dog, Nike, appear on Thursday's telecast, two weeks after he was the star of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But there's no guarantee the league's premier canine will be available, per NFL media executive Mark Quenzel.

"Yes, we made a request for the dog,” Quenzel told the Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. “We don’t know if we’re going to get the dog. That may be the most popular segment. The dog may be the star of the whole darn show.”

Nike won't be the only headliner on the NFL schedule release. Executives John Elway and John Lynch are slated to make an appearance, as are head coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay.

Thursday's program will last three hours and starts at 8 p.m. ET. The show will continue to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts