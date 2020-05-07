NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Not Expected to Return to Seahawks

The 2020 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, but the offseason transactions won't come to an end anytime soon. Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is still on the free-agent market, as is former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Will the pair of former No. 1 picks find a home before opening day?

Check out the latest crop of NFL news and rumors below:

• Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is not expected to sign with the Seahawks. (Brady Henderson, ESPN)

• Running back Devonte Booker intends to sign with the Raiders. (Sean Cunningham, ABC 10 Sacramento)

• The Cowboys signed offensive lineman Cameron Erving to a one-year deal. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News)

• The Jets placed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa on season-ending IR. (team announcement)

• Quarterback DeShone Kizer cleared waivers and is officially a free agent after being released by the Raiders.