How to Watch the 2020 NFL Schedule Release Show

We've been without live games for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the NFL continues to roll through its offseason as scheduled.

The 2020 NFL Draft was held from April 25-27, and another item on the league's calendar will be completed on Thursday with the release of the 2020 season schedule. The schedule will be released in a three-hour program on the NFL Network, featuring appearances from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Rams head coach Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan among others.

Bill Belichick will also be on Thursday's program, and his dog, Nike, could also make an appearance after stealing the show in last month's draft.

Find out how to watch the 2020 schedule release below:

Date: May 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Stream: NFL app