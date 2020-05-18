Cody Latimer Facing Multiple Charges After Poker Game Incident
Redskins receiver Cody Latimer is facing multiple felony charges after an incident in Douglas County, Colo. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim.
Latimer is accused of threatening a friend with a gun and discharging his weapon after a poker game on Saturday night. He was arrested at 3:15 a.m on charges of, "assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment," per Schefter and Keim.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a call shortly after midnight after shots were fired inside an apartment. After arriving, police identified one person as having minor injuries not related to the gunshot.
Latimer appeared at a court hearing in Douglas County on Monday. His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, reportedly told the court, "court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son," per Schefter and Keim. The assault was "allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game."
Washington signed Latimer to a one-year contract in March. He caught 42 passes for the Giants in 2019, scoring two touchdowns.