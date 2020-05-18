Redskins receiver Cody Latimer is facing multiple felony charges after an incident in Douglas County, Colo. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim.

Latimer is accused of threatening a friend with a gun and discharging his weapon after a poker game on Saturday night. He was arrested at 3:15 a.m on charges of, "assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment," per Schefter and Keim.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a call shortly after midnight after shots were fired inside an apartment. After arriving, police identified one person as having minor injuries not related to the gunshot.

Latimer appeared at a court hearing in Douglas County on Monday. His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, reportedly told the court, "court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son," per Schefter and Keim. The assault was "allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game."

Washington signed Latimer to a one-year contract in March. He caught 42 passes for the Giants in 2019, scoring two touchdowns.