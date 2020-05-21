Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested on Tuesday night in his home state of Georgia and charged with three misdemeanors, according to police records obtained by AL.com's Tom Green.

According to the police report, Adams was pulled over for driving with an expired registration. He was arrested in Georgia's Houston County and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration.

He was released from the Houston County Detention Center less than three hours after his booking on $2,964 bond.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams," the team said in a statement to Packers Central. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Adams was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 37 career games for the Packers, including 30 in each of the past two seasons. In 2019, he started two games for Green Bay and recorded 11 total tackles.