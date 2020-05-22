The Seattle Seahawks are signing running back Carlos Hyde on a one-year deal that can earn the RB up to $4 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Hyde joins a Seattle backfield that already has Chris Carson, Travis Homer and Rashaad Penny in it.

The 29-year-old RB was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Niners, recording more than 1,000 total yards in both 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Hyde played for both the Browns and Jaguars.

Last season, he ran for a career-high 1,070 yards with the Texans.

Check out all the latest news and notes about the NFL: