As state governments start to allow sports teams to resume training, NFL head coaches could return to team facilities as early as next week, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

If coaches begin working in-house next week, it could potentially allow full-squad minicamps to be scheduled as early as June 15 or as late as June 27, per Robinson. The scheduling of minicamps depends on whether a handful of teams receive the green light from local governments to resume full activity. By doing so, it would keep the NFL season on track to open on time this fall.

A source told Yahoo Sports that the NFL is relying on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow to practice in order for the league to be fully functioning at minicamps. With Newsom's permission, it would allow the NFL to hold minicamps in June, take a break and set the dates for training camps.

On May 18, Newsom suggested sports could return in early June in California without fans with "modifications and very prescriptive conditions."

A number of other states have already announced that they are re-opening to professional sports teams, including both New York and New Jersey's governors saying this week that clubs can begin training camps.

The NFL released its 2020 season schedule earlier this month and seemingly is preparing to start its season on time.