Hall of Fame running back and Denver Broncos legend Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, former Syracuse teammate Pat Killorin said.

According to Syracuse.com, Little is fighting a "treatable but aggressive form" of cancer. The Hall of Famer, 77, currently lives in Las Vegas with his wife, DeBorah.

“No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life," Killorin wrote. "Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd doesn’t believe he has yet written, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the final play of his life.”

Little first made his mark on the football world at Syracuse University from 1964-66, where he was one of the program's legendary "44's." One of the most celebrated sports figures in Syracuse history, Little was a three-time All-American and finished his college career with 2,704 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns.

A bronze statue of Little stands outside Syracuse's football practice facility alongside the school's other legendary running backs Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. He has also been a recent common figure at games and community functions.

“Jimmy Brown is the greatest back ever, but Floyd Little is right next to him, as far as I’m concerned, walking hand in hand down that football field,” Killorin said.

Little went on to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Denver Broncos in 1967 and played all nine seasons of his professional career with the team. Earning the nickname, “The Franchise,” he became a five-time Pro-Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He is also part of the Broncos’ Ring of Honor.

Killorin is organizing a fundraiser to assist with Little's medical expenses. The "Friends of Floyd" GoFundMe page, which was started with the blessing of Little's family, has a goal of $250,000 and can be found here.