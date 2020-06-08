Whatever you think of how it came to be, Roger Goodell and the NFL’s latest statement is significant. Because it shows how the country is currently thinking.

I realize for many it will not have true meaning without a direct apology to Colin Kaepernick, but think about how far the conversation has come, from essentially ostracizing him for kneeling, to Drew Brees doing a complete 180 on his disrespecting the flag comments.

No longer are people arguing over the merits of the protests, but instead, the NFL commissioner is saying the league was wrong to go against them and we see the focus now actually moving to social injustice and policing.

And one must consider the audience the NFL speaks to. I’ve argued the league may be the single most popular thing in this country. It is viewed in blue and red states and everywhere in between. So for them to go from being scared of backlash from certain fans for allowing players to take a stand, to having the commissioner on camera addressing exactly what the players asked, is a serious shift.

It shows both that players in the NFL are beginning to realize the power they have, and that the inverse of the backlash the league originally feared is now the far more powerful force. Again, just ask Brees.

So, while my default position is hoping for people’s best intentions when they show a change, I understand why some remain cynical when it comes to the NFL. However, I wouldn’t underestimate the significance of Roger Goodell saying what he did.

Because in many ways, nothing speaks to America like football does.