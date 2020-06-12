The Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett have started contract talks for what could be a possible mega-extension, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Garrett has two years remaining on his rookie deal after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. The former No. 1 overall draft pick could set the market for defensive ends, and Cleveland "can get ahead of a pricey pass-rush market now by extending Garrett," per Fowler.

Garrett, the leader of the Browns' defense, recorded 10 sacks last year and has compiled 30.5 in three seasons.

In 2019, Garrett served a six-game suspension at the end of the season for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet during a brawl in a Week 11 game. Garrett apologized for his actions and called it a "terrible mistake" and later alleged that Rudolph called him a racial slur. Rudolph denied Garrett's claim and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he "received no indication of anything racial" being said by his QB.

The NFL reinstated Garrett in February after he was initially suspended indefinitely.